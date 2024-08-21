Who is Wang Cong?
Wang Cong (5-0) is a Chinese mixed martial artist competing in the flyweight division. She signed with the UFC after defeating Paula Luna (5-3) in an out-of-tournament match on Road to UFC: Season three via first-round guillotine choke. Cong makes her formal promotional debut at UFC Vegas 96, battling the veteran Victoria Leonardo (9-6) live from the APEX on Aug. 24.
The 32-year-old Cong is not only an undefeated mixed martial artist but a credentialed kickboxer with a professional victory over former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1). This win came in 2015 while both kickboxed for the Chinese martial arts powerhouse promotion, Kunlun Fight. The triumph over the future UFC star earned Cong the Kunlun Fight Women's lightweight championship.
Beating Shevchenko set the stage for Cong's successful martial arts career and now she'll finally have her shot in the ultimate proving ground. Cong has a 66-inch reach, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. Sanda and boxing primarily influence her fighting style. Though Cong's an excellent striker, she brings a well-rounded game to the Octagon with two submissions to her credit. Three of Cong's five victories are finishes, so look for her to press the action.
Cong was born in Liaoning, China in 1992. She became a professional MMA fighter in 2022, competing in many Chinese regional promotions along with Kunlun, defeating UFC veterans like Wu Yanan (13-7). She even fought for UAE Warriors in 2023. Cong's success made her a top Chinese prospect and an obvious choice for RTU. She took full advantage of the shot, showed her finishing capability, and now faces a tough test in the experienced Leonardo.
Wang Cong will fight Victoria Leonardo for her debut at UFC Vegas 96
34-year-old Leonardo has had a mixed run in the UFC since joining the company after an impressive win against Chelsea Hackett (4-3-1) on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. She is 1-3 with the promotion, most recently getting TKO'd by Natalia Silva at UFC Vegas 73. Leonardo faces a make-or-break opportunity fighting Cong, as she must prove herself capable of turning back the dangerous debutante.
Leonardo is luckily strong with submissions, holding four in her career. She also has more extensive MMA experience, competing for notable promotions outside the UFC like LFA and Invicta. However, getting sloppy on the ground and giving up position hoping Cong is helpless there could prove costly as it did for Luna on RTU. Cong has adjusted nicely to MMA and has found submissions, so it will be interesting if she fares well against top-tier ground fighters in the UFC.
Fortunately for Cong, she seems far ahead of Leonardo in MMA's striking aspect and this may be a weakness the star kickboxer could exploit. Look for Cong to implement kicks, as head kicks have figured into three of Leonardo's stoppage losses, most recently to Silva and then top contenders Manon Fiorot (12-1) and Erin Blanchfield (12-2). Cong could put Leonardo in a lot of trouble early unless the latter has made the necessary adjustments in her time out of the cage.
China produces strong MMA talent, especially in women's divisions. Zhang Weili (25-3) has already brought strawweight gold to the nation. Can Cong become China's latest prospect turned star? She will look to make good on her hype against Leonardo as the scheduled UFC Vegas 96 prelim opener