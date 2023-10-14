Who is Melissa Dixon?
Melissa Dixon is riding a wave of momentum and, on Oct. 14, she makes her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 81.
UFC returns on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a fight night event headlined by the featherweight bout between Sodiq Yussuf and Edson Barboza. On this card, an explosive debutant will make her first trip to the Octagon.
Melissa Dixon was born in Oxford, England, and made her professional debut in June 2021. Using the nickname "No Mess", Dixon has had five fights, coming out victorious in all of them. At UFC Vegas 81, Dixon makes her promotional debut.
Dixon has experience in mixed martial arts beyond her professional career. Between 2018 and 2019, Dixon traded wins and losses across nine fights.
Kickstarting her professional career at Golden Ticket Fight Promotions, Dixon would end her first two fights decisively within the first round. In 2022, Dixon fought at two Ares FC events.
Melissa Dixon faces Irina Alekseeva in the women's bantamweight division
Dixon's last fight was in November 2022 and now, almost a year later, Dixon makes her first appearance in the UFC octagon. Dixon will be welcomed to the UFC by Irina Alekseeva.
Alekseeva has fought for several promotions before making the UFC her home. Prior to signing with the UFC, Alekseeva competed at Bellator for one match. She followed that up with her UFC debut against Stephanie Egger, which she won via kneebar in the first round.
Alekseeva now looks to follow that up with the match-up against Dixon. Although this will be her promotional debut, Dixon is riding a wave of momentum remaining undefeated in her professional career.
Her first trip to the fabled octagon could signify a new era for the UFC women's bantamweight division. With the championship vacant since Amanda Nunes' retirement.
Featuring on the preliminary card, this match will see Dixon's promotional debut, as well as a match-up that could be exciting for fight fans all around the world.