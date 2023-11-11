Who is Kevin Borjas?
Kevin Borjas will be making his UFC debut at UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Kevin Borjas is not a name casual fans will know, and even some of the more die-hards may be unfamiliar with him, and that's where we come in.
Borjas earned his UFC contract when he defeated Titan FC flyweight champion Victor Dias by unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series. He makes his official debut when he opens the UFC 295 early prelims versus Joshua Van.
After he earned the contract he spoke about his desire to make a debut in December.
“I’m going to keep working. You don’t stop,” Borjas said. “I’m going to keep working on it and try to improve things and all these small mistakes that I think I made … No names to be said here, but December would be great. December would be awesome.”
He got his wish a month early.
Kevin Borjas will fight Joshua Van at UFC 295
Borjas hasn't lost a fight since 2019 and is currently riding a four-fight win streak, including three finishes. His opponent is coming off a win at UFC Jacksonville where he defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision.