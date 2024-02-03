Who is Jiniushiyue?
Jiniushiyue fights on the Road to UFC season 2 finale.
The Road to UFC path has been a great opportunity for fighters from Asia. While India saw fighters like Anshu Jubli break the mold, China has been a part of this program for quite some time, too. This time, the show will take place immediately after UFC Vegas 85 and will feature three fights.
Jiniushiyue is one of the six fighters in action and will be taking on Rei Tsuruya at flyweight. Jiniushiyue is just 23 years old and fights out of Enbo Fight Club. Despite his age, Jiniushiyue is 13-2 as a pro. He has not lost since 2020 and is 8-0 ever since.
He brings sold striking and some grappling experience into this fight. His fight against Jie Chen in 2021 was an absolute gem and was compared to Demetrious Johnson.
The technique behind the flying armbar is impressive regardless of the level of MMA. He has shown versatility as a fighter which could make him dangerous against Tsuruya. These two have been scheduled to fight for months but, due to the show being rescheduled, they will do battle in February.
If Jiniushiyue can pull off another incredible finish, there should be some hype coming his way. China has several fighters in the UFC, but only in the female weight classes have we seen elite fighters come to fruition. With more fighters scheduled to make their way to the UFC via Road to UFC, the chance for China to get another championship-level fighter could be right around the corner.