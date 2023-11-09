Who is Callum Walsh?
Callum Walsh predicts himself to be the "next big thing from Ireland". Here is all you need to know about him.
Callum Walsh is one of the top prospects in modern boxing and his stock continues to rise with each passing bout. On Nov. 9, Walsh steps into the ring for the biggest match of his life, and all eyes will be on him.
Nicknamed "King", Walsh is only 22 years old and is widely considered the new face of Irish boxing. Walsh has gone undefeated in his eight professional bouts, seven of which ended in knockout finishes.
Walsh's professional career began in late 2021 and, before that, he had over 50 bouts on the amateur circuit. Walsh is backed by Freddie Roach as his trainer and Tom Loeffler operating as his promoter.
Walsh is already a household name and, still bubbling under 10 pro fights, he headlines a major card live from the one and only Madison Square Garden ahead of UFC 295.
Callum Walsh makes his MSG debut
Walsh is set to go up against Ismael Villarreal in a super welterweight bout live from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Villarreal is quite the opponent to stand across, as he has a boxing pedigree that is equally respected.
Villarreal will be the hometown favourite as he is from the Bronx, less than an hour away MSG. The 25-year-old began his pro career in 2017 and has won nine of his contests with a knockout.
Walsh opts for the southpaw stance whilst Villarreal keeps to the orthodox. The two will put their fighting styles to the test as they risk their budding momentum over their 10-round contest.
Walsh is already considered by many to be the next big thing from Ireland in combat sports since Conor McGregor. On November 9, the Walsh makes his New York debut with the whole world watching, and he has the opportunity to make a major statement that could reverberate throughout the world of boxing and beyond.