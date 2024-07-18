Who has Jake Paul fought?
On July 20, rising boxing superstar and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring against Mike Perry, a bare-knuckle competitor and former UFC fighter. Paul thinks he is destined for greatness in boxing, as he eyes gold one day. For now, he is building himself up in skill, competition, and name recognition by taking on famous names, who are not top-level boxers. Perry, Paul's next opponent, was once a high-level UFC fighter who transitioned and became a top contender in bare-knuckle boxing after his UFC career did not live up to its full potential. Perry's experience in a sport similar to and more brutal than normal boxing makes him a formidable opponent for Paul. The boxing matches Paul has had so far in his career will be discussed ahead of his next fight.
Oladeji Olatunji - amateur match
Paul's first boxing match was a white-collar match against Deji Olatunji, in August 2018. Olatunji is a YouTuber from the United Kingdom, best known for being the younger brother of probably that country's biggest YouTuber, KSI. This was an amateur, YouTube boxing event, headlined by the Olatunji brothers vs. the Paul brothers. Paul ended up defeating Olatunji by fifth-round TKO. He was tested as his nose got busted up by power punches, but still managed to push through.
AnEsonGib - Pro debut
The first professional boxing match happened in January 2020 against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Before this fight, Gib had two amateur matches in 2018 where he won both. He beat Max Plays by second-round TKO in March 2018 and defeated Jay Swingler by decision in August 2018. Professional boxing was going to be new for both YouTubers at that time. Paul won the fight via TKO in the first round as he kept hurting and dropping Gib until the referee waved it off.
Nate Robinson
Nate Robinson is a former basketball player who received a unique opportunity to box Paul in a co-main event of a PPV, in November 2020. This co-headlined as part of an exhibition main event between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Robinson had never boxed before and Paul was just getting started in his pro boxing journey, making this fight a fun match for a small PPV. The unreadiness showed as Robinson kept rushing in and getting caught by Paul. Paul eventually landed the perfect counter-shot to knock Robinson out in the second round.
Ben Askren
Paul took a small step up in competition when he boxed Ben Askren in April 2021. This was the first fighter Paul was boxing who had experience in major competition. Askren was not a boxer though as he was a UFC fighter, whose main strength was wrestling, and striking was his weakest point in fighting. Freddie Roach, most famous for being Manny Pacquiao's trainer, helped Askren prepare for Paul. It was not enough in the end, as Paul stopped Askren in the first round after Askren was on wobbly legs while getting up from a knockdown.
Tyron Woodley (twice)
Another step up was made as Paul looked to face Tyron Woodley in August 2021. Woodley was up in age and ended his UFC career on a four-fight-losing streak to top fighters. His main strength was wrestling, but unlike Askren, Woodley possessed decent striking and solid knockout power. As Floyd Mayweather was training him, Woodley was shaping up to be a decent fighting test for Paul. Paul won a split decision in a competitive war some people thought he lost.
Paul ended up rematching Woodley again in December 2021. This was due to Woodley stepping in on 12 days' notice to replace an injured Tommy Fury. The fight was competitive last time and was a good opportunity for both fighters, especially Paul, to show who the better fighter is. This fight was more one-sided for Paul, as he won on points comfortably, and delivered a devastating knockout in the sixth round. Paul solidified himself as the better fighter of the two and showed improvement in boxing skills, at the same time.
Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva is one of the best MMA fighters of all time, due to his great striking, win streak, and long title run. Age and injuries were two factors that brought Silva's UFC career to a tough, losing end. That did not stop Silva from still competing in competition as he went into professional boxing and ended up being a solid performer. Paul and Silva were set up to fight in October 2022, in what many praised to be a good opponent selection for Paul. Compared to previous Paul fights, there was not much trash talk involved due to the mutual respect as Silva was watched by Paul, growing up as a kid. Paul won a unanimous decision, as he and Silva put on respectable performances.
Tommy Fury
After two failed attempts, Paul and Tommy Fury were finally set to box on Aug 2023. The first time fell through in December 2021 due to Fury getting injured, while the second scheduling failed because of Fury's country travel-restricting him from getting into America in August 2022. The match was held in Saudi Arabia for Fury's benefit of being able to compete there. Paul was finally being tested as he fought a young, prime-experienced boxer. Fury was most famous for being the half-brother of Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion, who helped prepare him for the fight. Fury won in a hard-fought war, delivering Paul his first professional loss by split decision.
Nate Diaz
Following his first professional loss, Paul wanted a step-down in competition, so he could bounce back and strengthen his skills. UFC veteran Nate Diaz became set for his boxing debut against Paul in August 2023. Diaz is renowned for his cardio, durability, solid striking, and stoner personality of trash talk, while being a fighter who fights anyone, anytime. Before the fight, Paul was favored to win, but Diaz could not be counted out as he was always in a fight until the end, where he could surprise opponents anytime. Paul won a clear unanimous decision, as Diaz's durability carried into boxing, and he was difficult to put away.
Andre August
The next two fights Paul had were fights in which Paul put no thought, in terms of name value and promotion. First was Andre August. August was 10-1-1 going into the Paul fight, and he was defeated by first-round KO in December 2023.
Ryan Bourland
Ryan Bourland was 17-2 and had not boxed in a year and a half going into the fight. Paul won by first-round TKO over Bourland in March 2024. Perhaps he just wanted a break to get some momentum with small wins, to prepare for going back against tough competition.
Mike Perry
TBD