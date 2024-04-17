The cheapest, most expensive UFC fighter on Cameo
There are currently 145 people registered under the UFC category on Cameo.
By Amy Kaplan
Cameo is a website that connects fans with celebrities and athletes via video messages. It's actually pretty cool. Basically, a celebrity will create an advertisement and set a price. Fans can pay the price and request the celebrity film a video saying various things. UFC announcer Bruce Buffer is a popular Cameo celebrity and fans pay him to announce them at their wedding, send birthday messages and someone even paid him to break up with their partner.
Celebrities can set their own dollar amounts and terms so that means the pricing can vary. At press time, there are 145 people under the UFC category on Cameo. Some are current or former UFC fighters, others are MMA personalities.
According to Cameo, the most expensive people in the UFC category are former UFC champions Georges St-Pierre and Aljamain Sterling at $500 each. On the flip side, you can get several fighters for the $15-20 range including Vanessa Demopolous, Dennis Bermudez and Andre Ewell.
The fighters can also be rated on a five star scale, there are several with five star ratings including Marvin Vettori, Mark Hunt, Uriah Hall, Don Frye, Micheel Waterson, Aleksei Oleinik, and Bas Rutten. The lowest rated is Nick Diaz who has a 3.38 rating out of 16 reviews.
Some of Diaz's reviews mentioned how short the clips were (an average of 12 seconds). One reviewer wrote, "The video was 8 seconds long and cut off mid sentence. It was supposed to be the one of the highlights for my son’s party. Sadly it was more of an embarrassment as everyone thought it was a practical joke."
What UFC fighers are on Cameo?
It would be too much to list all 145 people but here are a few names we haven't mentioned yet that we thought were pretty cool to see: Merab Dvalishvili, Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, Johnny Walker, and Chris Leben.
We thought it would be fun to see some of the other reviews on the more popular figures who aren't fighters. Megan Olivi has a 4.98 rating and reviews like this are all over her page, "Megan was wonderful! Such a heartfelt, beautiful video that I was able to give my partner on her 30th birthday! Made her birthday that much more special. Thank you so much!"
Referee Marc Goddard has a perfect five stars and has been rated 44 times. He has rave reviews and has an average message time of about a minute and a half.
There are all kinds of people on Cameo, and you can see some of their past videos too. Take a look and let us know if you end up buying one.