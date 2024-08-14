Which country won the most medals at the 2024 Olympics in combat sports?
By Alex Fesl
Another exciting Olympic season has come to an end. While many often crown the top country in the Olympics as having the most total medals, fight fans are often left wondering which country had the best showing in combat sports. Below we break down which country won the most medals based on only the combat sports which include boxing, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, fencing, as well as weightlifting.
Top 5 combat sports medal winners
1. Japan - 24 medals
Japan led the way with total combat medals with 24 and 13 of the medals being gold. The high point for Japan was wrestling where they received 11 medals which is broken down to eight gold medals, one silver, and two bronze. Japan would also gather a respectable eight medals in judo with three gold, two silver, and three bronze. Lastly Japan gained five medals in fencing with with two gold, one silver, and two bronze.
2. France - 22 medal
The host nation France would come in second with 22 total combat medals with only four gold medals. The high point for France was the 10 medals they received in judo with two gold, two silver, and six bronze. France would also lead fencing with seven medals with one gold, four silver, and two bronze. France would round out their total combat medals with three boxing medals (two silver and one bronze) and two taekwondo (one gold and one bronze).
3. China: 18 medals
The second most populated country in the world, China, would total 18 combat medals with eight gold all together. They would gain five boxing medals with three gold and two silver. They would also receive five medals in wrestling with one silver and four bronze. China would dominate weightlifting with five medals all of which were gold. Lastly, China would receive two medals in taekwondo, one silver and one bronze.
4. USA - 15 medals
The Americans would capture 15 combat medals with five gold. Their strongest showing would be in wrestling where they managed seven medals with two gold, two silver, and three bronze. For fencing, Team USA would add four medals with two gold, one silver, and one bronze. The Americans would round out with two medals in weightlifting (one gold and one bronze), one bronze in boxing, and one bronze in taekwondo.
5. Uzbekistan - 13 medals
Uzbekistan totaled 13 combat medals with eight gold medals. They would tie China with the most boxing medals with five, but they would lead the way with five gold medals. For wrestling, Uzbekistan would gain two medals with one gold and one bronze. They would also tally three medals in judo with one gold and two bronze. Lastly, they would add two medals in taekwondo (one gold and one silver) and one silver medal in weightlifting. Quite interestingly, Uzbekistan only won medals in the combat sports events and none of the other events at the Olympics.
Honorable mentions: South Korea would gather 13 total combat medals with four gold medals among them. And Iran would also manage 12 total combat medals with three gold all together.