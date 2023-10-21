When is Sharaputdin Magomedov's next fight?
By Amy Kaplan
Sharaputdin Magomedov made his UFC 294 debut on Saturday night and reportedly already has his next fight booked.
According to Oscar Willis, who spoke with Magomedov after his win over Bruno Silva, Magomedov will fight at UFC Shanghai on Dec. 9.
No opponent was named.
Magomedov's debut was highly anticipated and delivered with a unanimous decision victory over Bruno. But fans were shocked at how easy he was to take down, something he said was on purpose.
"My plan was to finish the fight from the ground to warn people they can't just take me down, I'll be punching just as hard from there," he said.
UFC Shanghai will play host to the finals for the Road to the UFC as well as a scrap between Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey. not much else has been announced for the card at press time.
Sharaputdin Magomedov controversy
Magomedov is known to MMA fans in part due to several controversies surrounding the Dagestani fighter.
Magomedov was seen allegedly assaulting a man who was kissing a woman at a mall in Russia. He was separated from the man and then waited for him outside the mall and attacked him again.
He was also in hot water after he kicked a BJJ opponent after he lost the match showing unsportsmanlike conduct.