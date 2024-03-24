When is the next UFC fight?
The next UFC fight will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The UFC will close its stacked month on March 30 with UFC Atlantic City. The event is headlined by a highly consequential flyweight match between elite contenders Erin Blanchfield (12-1) and Manon Fiorot (11-1) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Atlantic City has waited six years for the Octagon's revisit. The last event was a UFC Fight Night card in 2018, headlined by Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza. This will be the promotion's 10th venture to America's Playground.
A potential flyweight title opportunity dangles between Blanchfield and Fiorot when they clash in a scheduled five-round fight. Blanchfield is ranked No. 2, while Fiorot trails just behind with the No. 3 ranking. Both competitors are tied for the longest flyweight winning streak, along with Maycee Barber, going a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon apiece. They've stormed through the division on parallel paths and will finally meet.
Blanchfield is a grappling and submission specialist. This match is a homecoming for her as she is a New Jersey native. Blanchfield's last win was over former title challenger Taila Santos. She is 1-0 in UFC main events, beating former champion Jessica Andrade in her previous headlining opportunity. Fiorot comes from a striking base but has carried herself well as an all-around mixed martial artist. She's already toppled Katlyn Cerminara and former two-time strawweight titleholder, Rose Namajunas. This is Fiorot's first main event spot.
The evening's co-main event pits dynamic strikers Vicente Luque (22-9) and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) against one another. Luque was scheduled to headline the event against Sean Brady (16-1). However, plans changed after the latter withdrew. Buckley poses a different threat, given the nature of his kickboxing ability. Something exciting happens whenever one of these men steps into the Octagon, so seeing them face off will surely be a treat.
The legend and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) returns to battle Bruno Silva (23-10). Both veteran middleweights look to snap their current two-fight losing streaks. 14 total fights are scheduled between the main card and prelims. The complete card listed below is subject to change.
UFC Atlantic City fight card
MAIN CARD
- Erin Blanchfield (12-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (11-1)
- Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (17-6)
- Chris Weidman (15-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10)
- Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2)(2) vs. Sedriques Dumas (9-1)
- Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)
- Chidi Njokuani (22-10)(1) vs. Rhys McKee (13-5-1)
PRELIMS
- Nate Landwehr (17-5) vs. Jamall Emmers (20-7)
- Virna Jandiroba (19-3) vs. Loopy Godinez (12-3)
- Julio Arce (18-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-4)
- Dennis Buzukja (11-4) vs. Connor Matthews (7-1)
- Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3)
- Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
- Andre Petroski (10-3) vs. Jacob Malkoun (7-3)
- Angel Pacheco (7-2) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-1)