When is the next UFC fight?

The next UFC fight will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

By Vincent Manta

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) and Molly McCann (blue gloves) during
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) and Molly McCann (blue gloves) during / Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
The UFC will close its stacked month on March 30 with UFC Atlantic City. The event is headlined by a highly consequential flyweight match between elite contenders Erin Blanchfield (12-1) and Manon Fiorot (11-1) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Atlantic City has waited six years for the Octagon's revisit. The last event was a UFC Fight Night card in 2018, headlined by Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza. This will be the promotion's 10th venture to America's Playground.

A potential flyweight title opportunity dangles between Blanchfield and Fiorot when they clash in a scheduled five-round fight. Blanchfield is ranked No. 2, while Fiorot trails just behind with the No. 3 ranking. Both competitors are tied for the longest flyweight winning streak, along with Maycee Barber, going a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon apiece. They've stormed through the division on parallel paths and will finally meet.

Blanchfield is a grappling and submission specialist. This match is a homecoming for her as she is a New Jersey native. Blanchfield's last win was over former title challenger Taila Santos. She is 1-0 in UFC main events, beating former champion Jessica Andrade in her previous headlining opportunity. Fiorot comes from a striking base but has carried herself well as an all-around mixed martial artist. She's already toppled Katlyn Cerminara and former two-time strawweight titleholder, Rose Namajunas. This is Fiorot's first main event spot.

The evening's co-main event pits dynamic strikers Vicente Luque (22-9) and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) against one another. Luque was scheduled to headline the event against Sean Brady (16-1). However, plans changed after the latter withdrew. Buckley poses a different threat, given the nature of his kickboxing ability. Something exciting happens whenever one of these men steps into the Octagon, so seeing them face off will surely be a treat.

The legend and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) returns to battle Bruno Silva (23-10). Both veteran middleweights look to snap their current two-fight losing streaks. 14 total fights are scheduled between the main card and prelims. The complete card listed below is subject to change.

UFC Atlantic City fight card

MAIN CARD

  • Erin Blanchfield (12-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (11-1)
  • Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (17-6)
  • Chris Weidman (15-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10)
  • Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2)(2) vs. Sedriques Dumas (9-1)
  • Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)
  • Chidi Njokuani (22-10)(1) vs. Rhys McKee (13-5-1)

PRELIMS

  • Nate Landwehr (17-5) vs. Jamall Emmers (20-7)
  • Virna Jandiroba (19-3) vs. Loopy Godinez (12-3)
  • Julio Arce (18-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-4)
  • Dennis Buzukja (11-4) vs. Connor Matthews (7-1)
  • Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3)
  • Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
  • Andre Petroski (10-3) vs. Jacob Malkoun (7-3)
  • Angel Pacheco (7-2) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-1)

