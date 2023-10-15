When is the next UFC fight?
Now that UFC Vegas 81 is over, what's next for the UFC?
By Matt Bricker
The UFC will conclude its three-week run in October with UFC 294. The event will mark the organization's return to the capital city for the first time in 12 months. In all, this will mark the 18th visit by the UFC to Abu Dhabi with the first coming at UFC 112 in April 2010.
The main event for Saturday will consist of a rematch with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his crown against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The two previously met at UFC 284 with Makhachev earning the victory via unanimous decision.
Makhachev prevented Volkanovski's bid for "double-champ" status in his first lightweight title defense. The champion earned his lightweight title by defeating the UFC's all-time submission leader, Charles Oliveira, via second-round submission one year ago in October 2022 at UFC 280. Originally, Oliveira was cast to challenge Makhachev in a rematch, but he had to withdraw due to an injury.
When is the next UFC event?
UFC 294 is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ with the main card airing live on Pay-Per-View. The prelims will begin at 10 a.m. EST and the main card will begin at 2 p.m. EST. This is much earlier than the regular UFC card, so make sure to mark the times.
UFC 294 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
PRELIM
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammadjon Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva