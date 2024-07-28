When is the next UFC fight?
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 304 is in the books and a new champion was crowned. Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards to become the new welterweight champion. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall beat Curtis Blaydes in just 60 seconds to retain his interim heavyweight title. But the UFC is packing up the Octagon and heading to the Middle East for it's next Fight Night card.
UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on Saturday, August 3. The fight card is headlined by a bantamweight fight between No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov. In the co-main Shara "Bullet" Magomedov steps in on short notice to fight Michal Oleksiejczuk. The previously scheduled co-main between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque was scrapped due to "visa issues" for Diaz. Check out the full card below, bout order is subject to change.
UFC Saudi Arabia fight card
Cory Sandhagen (17-4-0) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0-0)
Shara Magomedov (13-0-0) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8-0)
Marlon Vera (23-9-1) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1)
Tony Ferguson (26-10-0) vs. Michael Chiesa (18-7-0)
Mackenzie Dern (13-5-0) vs. Loopy Godinez (12-4-0)
Joel Alvarez (20-3-0) vs. Elves Brener (16-4-0)
Alonzo Menifield (15-4-1) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (13-0-0)
Mohammad Yahya (12-4-0) vs. Kaue Fernandes (8-2-0)
Shamil Gaziev (12-1-0) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (11-6-0)
Guram Kutateladze (12-4-0) vs. Jordan Vucenic (0-0-0)
Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0-0) vs. Sam Hughes (8-6-0)
Jai Herbert (12-5-1) vs. Rolando Bedoya (14-3-0)
Sedriques Dumas (9-2-0) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-9-0)
After UFC Abu Dhabi, the UFC heads back home to Vegas for two events from the UFC APEX. On Aug. 10 heavyweights will headline UFC Vegas 95 and Dana White's Contender Series will start on Aug. 13. After that the Octagon heads back oversees for UFC 305 on Aug. 17 for the highly anticipated fight between UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former champion Israel Adesanya.
As always, FanSided MMA will be covering all events and giving you indepth content you won't find anywhere else so check back often.