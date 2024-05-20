When is the next UFC fight?
By Amy Kaplan
Following UFC Vegas 92, there will be no more UFC fights until June 1 at UFC 302. The UFC PPV card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between reigning champion Islam Makhachev who is taking on fan-favorite Dustin Poirier. The fight will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Makhachev will be defending his title for a third time but only the first time versus someone not named Alexander Volkanovski. He won the title by defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant championship. His opponent is a former interim champion who had tried and failed many times at becoming an undisputed champion. Many believe this will be the last chance for Poirier. He's coming off a win over Benoît Saint-Denis. He previously lost his fights for the title versus then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and then-champion Charles Oliveira. He also lost his fight with Justin Gaethje for the BMF title.
In the co-main we have former middleweight champion Sean Strickland taking on Paulo Costa. But there are some thoughts that this fight might not happen as Strickland says Costa still has not signed the contract. It's unclear if that's accurate for a pre-fight mind game.
Fan favorites Kevin Holland, Randy Brown, and Niko Price also appear on the card.
UFC 302 fight card
MAIN CARD | 10 p.m. ET | PPV
- Islam Makhachev (25-1-0) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8-0)
- Sean Strickland (28-6-0) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3-0)
- Kevin Holland (25-11-0) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7-0)
- Jailton Almeida (20-3-0) vs. Alexandr Romanov (17-2-0)
- Randy Brown (18-5-0) vs. Elizeu dos Santos (24-7-1)
PRELIM | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Cesar Almeida (5-0-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3-0)
- Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4-0)
- Philip Rowe (10-4-0) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7-0)
- Niko Price (15-7-0) vs. Alex Morono (24-9-0)
FIGHT PASS PRELIM | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Mickey Gall (7-5-0) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1)
- Ailin Perez (9-2-0) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5-0)
- Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (2-0-0) vs. Andre Lima (8-0-0)
Since this event isn't for a few weeks, there's a few other things sports fans can watch while they wait. Tuff-N-Nuff has an event on the 24th in Las Vegas that will air on UFC Fight Pass. ACA also has an event if you are looking for some international fights. You can also watch an old fight on the UFC Fight Pass library, trust me, there's plenty to choose from.