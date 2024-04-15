When is the next UFC fight?
A UFC APEX fight night card is up next for the UFC after its historic UFC 300 event.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 300 is in the books and we are slowly recovering from the aftermath. We saw the entire card deliver in ways we'd only dreamed of from Kayla Harrison's debut to the BMF title fight, Max Holloway's knockout of Justin Gaethje, and the first-round finish of Jamahall Hill cementing Alex Pereira as the next big UFC star.
Undoubtedly the UFC gained new fans on Saturday night and may have even converted some casuals to hardcore status. And there's more fighting soon. The UFC is taking a rare one-week hiatus this weekend, which honestly, we all need. There are some other MMA shows to catch this week if you don't want to wait. PFL on Friday would be a good alternative.
But the next UFC card takes place on Saturday, April 27 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. If you are new to being a fan, don't expect a UFC 300 calibur event every time, especially a UFC APEX card but, if you keep an open mind, there are gems to be found everywhere.
Headlining the card is a flyweight scrap between No. 5 ranked Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) who is taking on No. 8 ranked Alex Perez. The co-main event is an interesting one too. No. 11 ranked light heavyweight Ryan Spann is looking to derail the hype train of unranked Bogdan Guskov (the Anthony Smith lookalike).
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 7 p.m ET
- Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Alex Perez (24-8-0)
- Ryan Spann (21-9-0) vs. Bogdan Guskov (15-3-0)
- Joel Alvarez (20-3-0) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (19-1-0)
- Ariane Lipski (17-8-0) vs. Karine Silva (17-4-0)
- Austen Lane (12-4-0) vs. Jhonata Diniz (1-0-0)
- Tim Means (33-15-1) vs. Uros Medic (9-2-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN + | 3 p.m ET
- Rani Yahya (28-11-1) vs. Victor Henry (23-6-0)
- Austin Hubbard (16-7-0) vs. Michal Figlak (8-1-0)
- Don'Tale Mayes (10-6-0) vs. Caio Machado (8-2-1)
- Marnic Mann (6-2-0) vs. Ketlen Souza (13-4-0)
- Gabriel Green (11-5-0) vs. James Llontop (1-0-0)
- Ivana Petrovic (6-1-0) vs. Na Liang (17-7-0)
- Gabriel Benitez (23-12-0) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (9-3-0)
The next big UFC card is UFC 301 which takes place on May 4 and is headlined by a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.