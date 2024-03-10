When is the next UFC fight?
Now that UFC 299 is over, when can we expect to see fights in the Octagon again?
Though the build-up and excitement of UFC 299 is through, March is still a jam-packed month for the global leader in combat sports. Things keep rolling on March 16, when the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, hosts UFC Fight Night 88.
Top 10 heavyweights Tai Tuivasa (15-6) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) headline the card. The co-main event features TUF season 29 winner Bryan Battle (11-2) taking on Ange Loosa (10-3). UFC mainstays Ovince Saint Preux, Gerald Meerschaert, and Ode Osbourne participate in featured bouts.
The No. 9 ranked Tuivasa looks to bounce back and defend his spot after suffering three consecutive losses since 2022. He has been at this point in his career once before, until rebounding and going on a five-fight knockout streak.
Tybura has been a UFC fighter since 2016. He is 11-7 with the organization and owns wins over top competitors Serghei Spivac and Alexandr Romanov. He must get back on track after losing to Tom Aspinall in a little over a minute in his last main-event opportunity.
Overall, both men are each 0-2 in UFC main event spots. A victory not only keeps one man from going a demoralizing 0-3 as a headliner but asserts his relevance in the division. Tuivasa is the popular knockout artist, while Tybura is the quiet and methodical mixed martial artist. It will be a clash in personality and talent.
12 fights are currently scheduled. Ranked contenders, grizzled veterans, and hungry up-and-comers will vie to leave fans with a lasting impression.
UFC Vegas 88 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Tai Tuivasa (15-6) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-8)
- Bryan Battle (11-2) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)
- Ovince Saint-Preux (26-17) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4)
- Christian Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0)
- Pannie Kianzad (17-7) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3)
- Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-11)
PRELIMS
- Natan Levy (8-1) vs. Mike Davis (10-2)
- Josianne Nunes (10-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-2)
- Jafel Filho (15-3) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-6)(1)
- Joshua Culibao (11-2-1) vs. Danny Silva (7-1)
- Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) vs. Cory McKenna (8-2)
- Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) vs. Chad Anheliger (12-7)