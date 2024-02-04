When is the next UFC fight?
- UFC Vegas 85 is over, so what's next?
- Joe Pyfer gets his first UFC main event on Feb. 10
- He fights veteran Jack Hermansson next.
The UFC kicked off a jam-packed February with UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3. Fight fans are lucky to have a full month of events ahead and the next one up is UFC Vegas 86 on Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX. The card is headlined by veteran contender Jack Hermansson and rising knockout specialist, Joe Pyfer. The co-main event is an equally fan-friendly matchup between featherweight mainstays Dan Ige and Andre Fili.
Pyfer enters his first main event hunting the seasoned Hermansson's No. 10 middleweight ranking.
Hermansson hasn't competed since being finished by Roman Dolidze in Dec. 2022. However, the 23-8 grappling ace holds an edge in five-round experience as this is his fifth UFC main event. He has fought the best middleweight has to offer and can easily put the division on notice with an emphatic victory.
Such success may prove difficult for Hermansson, as Pyfer is a scary surging contender. The 12-2 Pyfer has finished 11 of his career wins. He does his best work when swinging heavy leather but has also shown competence on the ground. His last victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan came via arm triangle choke.
Hermansson is in for a tough test after a long layoff. It's important to remember though that he has a long history of turning back young and hungry contenders. But, judging by his quick rise and exceptional skillset, Pyfer is a new breed of fighter. Seeing how he fairs with Hermansson will gauge his potential in the division.
The co-main event's Fili will also try bursting into the rankings in his fight with No. 13 Ige. This is a fun matchup that has the potential to be quite competitive and fan-friendly.
There are currently fourteen scheduled fights. The contests offer a fine mix of veterans and fighters on the rise.
UFC Vegas 86 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Jack Hermansson (23-8-0) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2-0)
- Dan Ige (17-7-0) vs. Andre Fili (23-10-0)
- Robert Bryczek (0-0-0) vs. Albert Duraev (16-5-0)
- Brad Tavares (20-9-0) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5-0)
- Michael Johnson (22-19-0) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
- Rodolfo Vieira (9-2-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2-0)
PRELIMS
- Trevin Giles (16-5-0) vs. Carlos Prates (1-0-0)
- Damir Hadzovic (14-7-0) vs. Bolaji Oki (1-0-0)
- Loma Lookboonmee (8-3-0) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
- Devin Clark (14-8-0) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7-0)
- Max Griffin (19-10-0) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
- Zac Pauga (7-2-0) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3-0)
- Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2-0) vs. Hyder Amil (1-0-0)
- Daniel Marcos (15-0-0) vs. - Aoriqileng (25-10-0)