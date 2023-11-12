When is the next UFC fight?
Now that UFC 295 is over, when is the next fight card?
By Amy Kaplan
Now that UFC 295 is over, the UFC will pack up the Octagon and head back home to Las Vegas for its next event.
On Nov. 18, a fight night card from the UFC APEX will play host to a middleweight scrap with big implications. No. 10 ranked Brendan Allen will face No. 13 Paul Craig.
Allen is on a five-fight win streak and is looking to make it six on his way closer to the middleweight title. Paul is coming off a win over André Muniz which earned him a Performance of the Night in his middleweight debut. He looks to advance over the rising star.
At press time, this is the updated fight card for that event.
UFC Vegas 82 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
- Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
- Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic
PRELIM
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
- Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
- Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
- Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
- Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
- Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
- Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam