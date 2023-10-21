When is the next UFC fight?
With UFC 294 in the rearview mirror, the next stop on the promotion's calendar is an exciting showcase. Here is all you need to know about the next UFC event.
The UFC takes a short weekend break following UFC 294 and will return with an event in São Paulo, Brazil. The next stop on the UFC calendar sees the promotion display the best mixed martial arts from the nation of Brazil on a card headlined by the heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.
The UFC has strong ties with Brazil with a number of legendary fighters such as Anderson Silva hailing from the great nation. Brazil has hosted the second-most UFC events, only being surpassed by the USA, and this early November card will mark the promotion's ninth trip to São Paulo.
The main event of that card will witness a colossal battle of ranked heavyweights as no. 9-ranked Almeida fights in his home country against no. 10-ranked Lewis, who has been riding a wave of momentum. Almeida was initially supposed to face Curtis Blaydes but, due to an injury, he was forced to pull out of the fight.
UFC São Paulo is an exciting 14-fight card, with each fight showcasing the best that Brazil has to offer. This promises to be an exciting event that fight fans will not want to miss.
When is the next UFC event?
UFC São Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from the Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The prelims will begin at 6 pm ET with the main card starting at 9 pm ET.
UFC São Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight card
MAIN CARD
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Dontale Mayes
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Rodolgo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
PRELIMS
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
- Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
- Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama
- Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
- Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese