When is the next UFC fight?
Following UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, the UFC takes a weekend off. Just when is the next UFC fight though? Find out all about that here.
The UFC has been putting on events back-to-back with no breaks since the beginning of June. Over the last few months, there has consistently been a UFC event every weekend and the final weekend of September will be the break in their schedule.
The break will close out the month of September, and it could prove to be a much-needed one because the final quarter of the year is going to be as stacked as ever. Three PPV events are set to take place in the final stretch of 2023 including UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2; UFC 295: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic; and UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.
In between all of that, the promotion will also be putting on several fight nights. Following the one-weekend break at the end of September, the UFC returns with a fight night event. Here is all you need to know about it.
Following this break, the promotion will put on yet another event live from the UFC Apex. The next event on the UFC calendar will be UFC Vegas 80, and that will take place on Saturday, October 7.
UFC Vegas 80 will be headlined by the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. 'KGD' is currently ranked number 10 in the division and he goes up against the experienced 'King' Green.
The UFC Vegas 80 card is currently set to feature 12 fights, including the Dawson vs. Green main event. Only three out of the 24 fighters set to step into the octagon are currently in the rankings, and this means that this event could be one that shows off the determination of these athletes.
Fight fans can enjoy the weekend break before the thrilling forth quarter begins. It all kicks off with UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green on Saturday, October 7.