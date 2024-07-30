When is the next Olympics? Date, location, channel guide
With the 2024 Summer Olympics underway, attention will slowly shift to when sports lovers can expect the next stint of the Games. Here is all you need to know. The 2028 Summer Olympic Games will be the 34th of its kind. Although, with five previous Games having been canceled, the 2028 Summer Olympics will technically only be the 29th to take place.
The 2028 Summer Olympics will feature the debut of flag football and squash as optional sports. Baseball/softball, cricket, and lacrosse will also be making their returns to the games in 2028.
When is the next Olympics?
The Summer Olympic Games take place every four years. With the most recent being 2024, this means that the next Summer Olympic Games can be expected to take place in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in the month of July. The games will take place over a period of two weeks starting on Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 30.
2028 Summer Olympics Location
The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America (USA). The city had originally bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics but ultimately agreed to host in 2028 instead. These will mark the fifth Summer Olympics and ninth Olympics overall to be hosted by the United States. The last Summer Olympics to be held in the USA was in 1996, when the events took place in Atlanta, Georgia.
Los Angeles has previously hosted the events in 1932 and 1984. As a result, the city will become the third three-time host city, joining London and Paris in this accolade. The Games will be hosted in and around Greater Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. Venues have been divided into clusters labeled as "sports parks".
The sports parks are situated in Downtown Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Cason, and Long Beach. No new permanent venues are being built by the city for the Games. The Olympic Village, which will serve as a residential area for the different international delegations, will be situated on the UCLA campus whilst USC will host media. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host athletics events whilst the Rose Bowl will host soccer events.
2028 Summer Olympics channel guide
In the United States, the 2028 Summer Olympics will be broadcast NBCUniversal properties. This is part of a long-term contract with the IOC until 2032.
European pay television and streaming rights agreements with Warner Bros. Discovery have also been renewed until 2032, covering 49 European territories. They also reached a deal for free-to-air coverage with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which will enable at least 200 hours of coverage of the 2028 Summer Olympics.