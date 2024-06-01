What time does UFC 302 start?
The month of June has quite a few combat sports events for fight fans to look out for. In the world of mixed martial arts, there's at least one event per weekend, and it all starts with UFC 302.
UFC 302 emanates from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The event will feature 12 fights with a lightweight title bout serving as the main event. The main question now is what time does UFC 302 start?
As mentioned before, UFC 302 will be headlined by a lightweight title bout. Islam Makhachev is the current champion, and he will be defending the title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier.
Makhachev is the 12th undisputed champion in the lightweight title's history, and this will be his third defense of the gold. Poirier has been with the UFC since 2011 and, although he has served as interim champion, he hopes to achieve undisputed status. This fight could change things up in the lightweight division, and it could change the entire landscape of the UFC as we know it.
The card's co-main event will be a five-round middleweight bout, and it is one that could shake things up at 185 pounds. The former champion Sean Strickland will go up against former title challenger Paulo Costa.
This will be Strickland's first fight since his title loss at UFC 297 in January. Costa will also be looking to make a comeback following his loss at UFC 298 in February. After their short breaks away, they both step back into the Octagon hoping to find themselves back in the winning column.
Another middleweight bout will see Kevin Holland take on Michal Oleksiejczuk, as they both look to bounce back from previous losses. Niko Price is set to make his return to the Octagon against Alex Morono.
The main card curtain-raiser will see a battle of experienced fighters as Randy Brown clashes with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The feature prelim bout on this card will be a middleweight bout between Cesar Almeida and Roman Kopylov.
The card features a host of other different fights that fight fans will certainly want to tune into. This card kicks off what is promising to be an exciting month in the UFC and beyond.
For now, all attention will be on UFC 302 as it takes over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here is the information about what time you can expect the event to start.
- Date: Saturday, June 1
- Event start time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12 am ET / 9 pm PT
The event is set to get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12 am ET (Sunday, June 2) / 9 pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.