What time does UFC 299 start?
UFC 299 is set for March 9 and will air during the normal PPV times for the UFC.
UFC returns to Miami with a stacked card that could shift various divisions. On the road to the historic UFC 300 event, UFC 299 will make a play for best fight card of the year.
UFC 299 will be headlined by Sean O'Malley defending his bantamweight title for the first time against Marlon Vera. The two have fought each other before, with Vera picking up the win in their first encounter, and the stakes are higher than before in their rematch.
The penultimate match of the evening will be a five-round lightweight match-up between Dustin Poirier and
Benoît Saint Denis. Both being ranked contenders in the division, this match could see a major shift in the contentious 155-pound division.
The card will also see the heavily-anticipated arrival of Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC. Tasked with welcoming the newcomer is welterweight gatekeeper no. 13-ranked Kevin Holland.
The welterweight division will also produce the bout between Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena. Serving as the main card curtain-raiser will be the exciting clash between Petr Yan and Song Yadong.
The prelim and early prelim cards will also feature several other ranked contenders as well as the best rising stars the promotion has. The card features a total of 13 fights split between the prelims and the main card. There are several fights to watch out for as the UFC makes the final PPV stop before the monumental UFC 300 event.
- Date: Saturday, Mar 9
- Event start time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12 am ET / 9 pm PT
The event is set to get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12 am ET (Sunday, Mar. 10) / 9 pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.