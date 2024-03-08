What time does Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou start?
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou are fighting oversees on Friday, March 8 with a special start itme for American viewers.
The world of boxing descends upon Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for yet another massive showdown bout. Live from the Kingdom Arena, a showdown of the heavyweights will headline a 10-fight card, aptly titled Knockout Chaos.
Two-time former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring, and he will be going up against MMA champion turned boxer Francis Ngannou. This showcase of the heavyweights could produce the next title challenger for either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, following their bout which will take place on Saturday, May 18 live from the exact same arena.
For Joshua, this is a chance to push back into the title scene against one of the heaviest hitters in the world. For Ngannou, he attempts to etch his name into the annals of the boxing history books by getting a victory over a major name.
The pair will headline a stacked card that will also see Zhilei Zhang defend his WBO interim heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in the co-main event. Rey Vargas will also defend his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball on the card.
The vacant WBA super welterweight title will be up for grabs as Israel Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov clash. Both Madrimov and Kurbanov are undefeated in their professional careers, and will look to adorn themselves with gold.
The card features a total of 10 fights with three of them being for titles. There are several fights to watch out for up and down the card.
- Date: Friday, Mar. 8
- Event start time: 1 pm ET
- Main event walks (approximately): 6:30 pm ET
The event is set to get underway at 1 pm ET with the main event walks scheduled for about 6:30 pm ET. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding bouts on the card.