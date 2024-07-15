What is MMA?
Mixed Martial Arts is the combining of various combat sports techniques, putting them into a cage or ring, and giving them their own set of rules. Fighting competitions have been around since the beginning of time, most famously Greek and Roman wrestling. How has all that evolved to what we see now? The birth of real MMA was when everyone became well-rounded. MMA is still evolving day by day. Where is it turning into?
The term “Mixed Martial Arts” itself is one of several options. In the mid-2000s, the terms “no-holds-barred,” “vale-tudo (“everything goes” in Portuguese), and “mixed martial arts” were used interchangeably. Weight classes were erratic and undefined. A fighter could fight at 135 pounds and win a middleweight title for one promotion, and lightweight in another.
Vale Tudo in Brazil rose in popularity from as far back as the 1920s. In 1951, a historically significant fight took place between Brazilian jiujitsu founder Helio Gracie and Japanese Judo practitioner Masahiko Kimura in Rio De Janeiro. Kimura ended up winning with a shoulder lock which came to bear his name, the Kimura.
In 1993, Japanese pro wrestlers Suzuki and Funaki founded Pancrase, named after the Greek sport Pankration. The two set certain rules, such as open-hand strikes, no head stomps or knees to the head of a grounded opponent, grabbing the ropes to escape from submission holds, and a 10-count if they got knocked down.
The Japanese promotion of Shooto was founded in 1985. Perhaps many people have an impression that MMA started in Japan because they organized it and broadcast it well. In 1993, the UFC held its first event, which Royce Gracie won, proving for many the superiority or at least importance of ground fighting.
At first, we saw style versus style or specialists versus specialists. This often pits strikers against grapplers. An example is Ronda Rousey’s armbar versus everyone. Then, fighters needed to become well-rounded in order to be competitive, for example, Urijah Faber, BJ Penn, etc. Nate Diaz (well-rounded) ended up choking out Conor McGregor (striking specialist). Before long, all elite fighters had to be well-rounded. However, the sport again evolved and those who started winning tended to be well-rounded and had more of a specialization: Valentina Shevchenko (striking strength but with great wrestling), Alexa Grasso (boxing strength, but choked out Shevchenko for the championship), Sean Strickland (striking strength, with great anti-wrestling). It’s a very interesting cycle. Stylistic matchups always make good fights.
What will be the new pattern in the future of Mixed Martial Arts? At the moment in 2024, it seems that everyone is well-rounded with the specialists winning. What else can a fighter to do gain an edge?
It’s likely that fighters will become more and more elite in their skills in an effort to rise to the top. We are seeing incredible knockouts from people like Alex Pereira, submissions from jiujitsu specialists like McKenzie Dern, etc. With kids starting to train from the time they can walk, the average MMA fighter will likely be a “super athlete.” Raul Rosas Jr. is an example of a young man who grew up on the mats and became the youngest UFC fighter in history at the age of 17. Also in the future, physical strength may become an even bigger part of the equation. Fighters have been referred to as “athletes” starting in the ballpark of the year 2015. Lots of martial artists hope that their skills can overcome strength, but in the world of MMA where everyone is well-rounded with finely tuned skills, the stronger fighters may be the ones who win the most.