Watch as WMMA fighter pees herself while being submitted during title fight
- Thaiany Lopes urinated during her LFA loss
- She was fighting Shannon Clark at LFA 177
- Watch the moment happen in the video below
By Amy Kaplan
It's not often you see bodily fluid in the cage unless its blood or sweat. But if you were watching Legacy Fighting Alliance on Feb. 23, you got to see a little more than you bargained for.
Shannon Clark was holding her opponent, Thaiany Lopes in a brutal choke when Lopes went to sleep. After her body went stiff she urinated in the cage before the referee pulled Clark off her.
You can watch the moment in the video below, with commentary from UFC fighter Charles Johnson, who was the first to alert MMA Twitter to the moment.
According to several websites, one of the side effects of being choked unconscious can be the release of your bladder. The Signal says that between 40 and 50 percent of women who are choked unconscious pee during the act.
With the win, Clark advances to 5-0 remaining undefeated in her young career. Lopes suffered the first loss of her career, going 5-0 before making her LFA debut.
The fight was for the LFA flyweight title, which Clark now holds.
Here's a better view of the choke.
“It’s so hard, because I don’t want to come across as naive or anything, but in my mind, it’s just a title fight," she told Cageside Press before the fight. "Everyone gets offered title fights everywhere. I think I just underestimate how big of a fight this actually is.”
Justine Kish pooped in the Octagon once
This clip reminds some people of when Justine Kish did one worse and defecated during her UFC fight. That fight happened in June 2017 and we're sure she's never been able to live it down since.
Full LFA 177 results
- Shamidkhan Magomedov defeated Devin Smyth via TKO, Round 1, 3:55 — for the vacant LFA interim welterweight title
- Shannon Clark defeated Thaiany Lopes via technical submission (bulldog choke), Round 2, 2:12 — for the vacant LFA women’s flyweight title
- Joe Taylor defeated Gabriel Thimoteo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Sierra Dinwoodie def. Hope Chase by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Liam Anderson defeated Maurice Morris by KO, Round 1, 1:24
- Farman Hasanov def. Luke Roberts via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Luis Francischinelli defeated Ken Burrs via TKO, Round 1, 4:12
- Levan Khabalaev defeated Mykola Plazynskyi via KO, Round 1, 2:55
- Corey Norman defeated Darryl Booker via TKO, Round 2, 3:17