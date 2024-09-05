Watch some of the UFC's best grapplers earn knockout wins
By Amy Kaplan
When you think of a grappler in the UFC you might picture a lot of hugging, takedowns galore, fence work and at best, crazy submissions. You don't generally think of knockouts. But the UFC recently shared a compilation video showing some of their fighters, who are known for their grappling, earn knockout wins and man, is it satisfying.
I don't find it a coincidence that the UFC released this video just a few days before Gilbert Burns is scheduled to fight Sean Brady. Burns is a high level grappler who is know for submission wins. Perhaps they are foreshadowing a knockout from Burns on Saturday night?
The first fight they featured in the video is the first fight between Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva which took place on July 5, 2013. Silva was the middleweight champion at the time facing off with a high-level wrestler. No one expected Weidman to win the way he did but in the second round he knocked out Silva with a nasty combination of punches.
The entire video is nearly an hour and is full of some of the UFC's most epic knockout wins. Its a great clip to show friends who think wrestlers and grapplers have no stand-up. Here is a complete list of the fights featured in the video.
- Weidman vs Silva
- Romero vs Rockhold
- Chandler vs Hooker
- Cejudo vs Dillashaw
- Serra vs St-Pierre
- Souza vs Brunson
- Usman vs Masvidal 2
- Mir vs Cro Cop
- Diaz vs Lawler 1
- Gonzaga vs Cro Cop
- Namajunas vs Jedrzejczyk
- Woodley vs Lawler
- Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
- Nogueira vs Schuab
- Burns vs Landwehr
- Oliveira vs Gordon
- Lauzon vs Pulver
- Mir vs Duffee
- Anderson vs Walker
- Miocic vs Cormier 2
- Rousey vs Correia
- Varner vs Barboza