Watch the top 3 fastest knockouts in each UFC division
By Amy Kaplan
There are no UFC fights this weekend due to it being Labor Day, but the UFC has gifted fans an epic video of highlights to keep them tied over until next week. In the completely free YouTube video, the UFC shared the top three fastest knockouts in each of the UFC's 11 weight classes.
The video features knockouts in heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, bantamweight, flyweight. women's bantamweight, women's flyweight and women's strawwweight.
Watch the UFC's fastest knockouts in this new highlight video
We've put together a bit of a cheat sheet for you to skip to each division using this timestamp map. That way if you want to find a particular division or moment, you won't have to scroll through all 58 minutes (but you should because it's all fantastic).
- 0:12 Heavyweight
- 3:55 Light Heavyweight
- 9:06 Middleweight
- 13:51 Welterweight
- 19:49 Lightweight
- 25:45 Featherweight
- 31:14 Bantamweight
- 36:25 Flyweight
- 42:38 Women's Bantamweight
- 49:45 Women's Flyweight
- 54:31 Women's Strawweight
Some of the knockouts you'll see are Jorge Masvidal's knockout of Ben Askren, Conor McGregor's knockout of Jose Aldo, and Priscila Cachoeira's knockout of Shana Dobson. The cool part of the video is you get to see the aftermath of the knockout which is sometimes missing in some of these types of highlight videos.
In case you are wondering, the five fastest knockouts in UFC history are all features in the video and are as follows: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren at UFC 239 (five seconds), Todd Duffee vs. Tim Hague at UFC 102 (seven seconds), Mark Hominick vs. Chan Sung Jung at UFC 140 (seven seconds), Anthony Perosh vs. Ryan Jimmo at UFC 149 (seven seconds), and Terrance McKinney vs. Matt Frevola at UFC 263 (seven seconds). This video of course doesn't make up for no live fights this weekend, but we all deserve a week off once in a while, right?