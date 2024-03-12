Watch Jon Jones hilariously obliterate a fan (Video)
Jon Jones is the latest UFC star to oblige a fan's bizarre request.
A fan's request for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones to kick him in the leg backfired hilariously.
As he awaits his first heavyweight title defense, Jones has traveled the world, holding MMA seminars and meeting fans. In the middle of one of his recent trips, a fan requested that Jones give him a sample of what it feels like to get kicked in the leg by an elite fighter.
The result? About what you'd expect.
Watch Jones deal out a brutal leg kick to a fan, putting the fan on crutches.
Jon Jones leg kick leaves fan on crutches at meet-and-greet
Jorge Masvidal, Ilia Topuria have obliged to similar requests
Jones isn't the only current or former UFC star who has obliged a fan's bizarre request to get hit. In February, former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal honored a fan's similar request for a leg kick with brutal results.
In November, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who won the title at UFC 298 in February, landed a body shot that sent a fan collapsing in agony. Why do people want to be hurt so badly?
As for Jones, it seems like he and the fan had a good laugh after the leg kick. Although, it's uncertain how long the fan will need to recover from the massive welt on his thigh.
Jones became the youngest-ever UFC champion when he defeated Mauricio Rua at UFC 128. He's arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after earning a slew of impressive wins over some of the biggest names in the promotion's history.
After multiple, often turbulent reigns as UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones vacated the belt following a win against Dominick Reyes in 2020. A three-year hiatus would lead to his heavyweight move and title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
Jones won the UFC heavyweight title in his Octagon return at UFC 285 in 2023. He's expected to defend the belt against former titleholder Stipe Miocic, although as of this writing, the fight has yet to be announced/booked.
UFC fans and fighters will always have a unique relationship, but fans might want to consider sticking to photo opportunities and casual meet-and-greet interactions going forward.