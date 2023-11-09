Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Dominick Reyes full fight for free ahead of UFC 295 (Video)
Rewatch the fight of the night clash between Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes for free ahead of UFC 295.
By Rami Hanna
With UFC 295 coming up in New York at Madison Square Garden, fans get to rewatch the clash between Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes that earned them Fight of the Night honors in 2021. The pair headlined UFC Vegas 25.
Reyes was coming off a close decision loss to the then-light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones at UFC 247, and then a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz in the second round for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253. Prochazka had won his UFC debut in a Performance of the Night KO moment against the former light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir in the featured prelim of UFC 251 while also extending his winning streak to 11.
Prochazka returns to the Octagon for the first time since December 2022 when he challenges Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion for the vacant light heavyweight tile where both men will look to see who is the best in the division in the main event of UFC 295 inside of the world-famous Madison Square Garden.
Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes clashed in a main event bout at the UFC APEX
In their main event clash, Prochazka was able to execute his game plan early and effectively on the stand-up, he tested Reyes's chin for two straight rounds and defended himself well on the ground before entering the second round where he landed a spinning elbow that ended the main event and awarded Prochazka with his second straight Performance of the Night in the UFC.
Both men were also awarded Fight of the Night honors, Prochazka would go on to add another one to his accolades when he defeated Glover Teixeira following this bout for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 275 in a fight of the year classic.