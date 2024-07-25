Watch hotel brawl between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev ahead of UFC 304
By Amy Kaplan
There is a lot of bad blood between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev ahead of ther UFC 304 fight and it's starting to get out of control. Earlier this month, Jean Silva revealed the pair had gotten into a fight outside of the UFC Performance Institute. Kape denied those claims but then ... they did get into a fight.
A video was posted that showed both camps going at it at the fighter hotel in Manchester, England on Wednesday.
“Nothing happened,” Kape told MMA Fighting of the rumored fight at the PI. “It was just Jean. I have a Brazilian friend, he made this story [up] just to spice up the fight. He knows I’m going to fight Mokaev and we tweeted before in the past badly with each other, this was public. We never hid this from anyone. This was public.”
He may be right that nothing happened but we all now know at least this brawl is real. Mokaev even shared a screengrab of the video on his own Instagram.
Honestly it seems like there's a lot going on that we aren't aware of. The fight was initially slated to be on the main card of the event but has since been demoted to an early prelim, which makes no sense. Now this? This is a developing story and we'll update as soon as more information is obtained.
UFC 304 takes place on July 27 and is headlined by UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards taking on Belal Muhammad and UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes.