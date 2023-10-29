Watch the full Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight for free
Did you miss the insane fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou?
By Amy Kaplan
It felt like everyone and their mom was watching Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia but in case you missed it, we've got you covered.
A fan on Twitter has shared the entire fight for free, including the walkouts, so watch it before copyright claims force it off the social media network.
The fight had highlight moments including Ngannou cutting Fury and then dropping him in the third as well as an accidently elbow from Fury and some questionable clinching.
We see reactions from athletes and celebrities in the crowd and both fighters had epic walk-outs.
After the fight both Tyson and Ngannou addressed the crowd in the right.
Just in case the above link is taken down, here are the official highlights, courtesy of ESPN.
Ngannou said, “I’m just a fighter and I’m ready to fight any time soon. We can run it back again and I’m sure I’m going to get better. This was my first boxing match. Great experience. I’m not giving any excuse. I know I came up short but I’m going to go back and work harder. With a little more experience next time, a little more feeling of the game, and come back even stronger. Because, at first, I was a little nervous. This new sport that I never did, that I don’t really feel it, now I know I can do this s***. Now, baby, get ready. A wolf is in the house. I’m going to bite some s***.”
Fury, the winner, gave Ngannou props for his performance.
“He’s a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot, before the fight and afteward. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward, he was just standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then counter. He’s a good fighter! He’s given probably one of me toughest fights in the last 10 years.”