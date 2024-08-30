Watch every finish from the 2024 PFL Playoffs
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League has shared a spicy highlight video which is a compilation of every finish from their three 2023 Playoff events which took place on August 2, 16, and 23. The Playoffs featured women's flyweights, men's featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions who competed for a chance to appear in the PFL Finals to compete for $1 million later this year.
During the three events, there were three finishes from PFL playoff fights across 12 fights and will include the following finishes: Dakota Ditcheva's knockout of Jena Bishop, Denis Goltsov's knockout of Tim Johnson, and Gadzhi Rabadanov's TKO over Michael Dufort. But the clip shows all finishes, not just those done by PFL Playoff fighters. That means you'll see submissions like the finish in the Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Tyrell Fortune fight and knockouts like in the Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Brian Stapleton fight. It's nearly 10 full minutes of carnage and we love it.
2024 PFL Finals fight card
We don't yet know the bout order or the location, date or time for the PFL Finals but they generally take place in Novemeber and are headlined by the heavyweights. We do know the six fights that will take place and we've included them here.
- Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Brent Primus
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Shamil Musaev
We'll update you when we know the location, venue, date, and full fight card for the PFL Finals as soon as that information has been released. In the meantime, tide you over with some highlights and get ready for the next event, Bellator Championship Series San Diego, which takes place on Sept. 7 and is headlined by a 155-pound title fight between Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov and the challenger, Alexander Shabliy.