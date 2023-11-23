Watch David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade live stream & preview
David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade will fight live on November 25 from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Fansided MMA previews the super middleweight clash and how you can live stream the event.
The final pay-per-view boxing event for Showtime Championship Boxing will be headlined by a battle of two undefeated super middleweights. The youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history, David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs), will take on two-division titleholder Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) for the interim WBC super middleweight title.
The fight will occur on November 25 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Both fighters have been attempting to position themselves for a fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez over the last few years. The demand, specifically, is for Benavidez, a two-time champion at super middleweight, having only lost his titles due to mistakes outside of the ring. In 2018, he tested positive for cocaine and received a four-month suspension, along with having his title stripped by the WBC. He won the title back in 2019 after stopping Anthony Dirrell in nine rounds. But he would again be stripped when he failed to make the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds in his next fight against Alexis Angulo in 2020.
Benavidez was on the verge of becoming a fighter that squandered away his talent. But since the debacle with Angulo, he has shown himself to be the best fighter at super middleweight other than Alvarez. Benavidez’s previous victory against Caleb Plant, a common opponent with Alvarez, furthered the overall demand to see the young 26-year-old in the ring with boxing’s biggest box office draw.
Andrade is an opponent perceived to be a fighter that Alvarez and many others have avoided. A victory here can be the final step in luring Alvarez into a showdown with Benavidez in what could be one of the biggest fights in the history of the super middleweight division.
“This is the best fight that can be made because he’s at the top of the division,” Benavidez said at the final press conference. “He showed the world that he’s a really good fighter. He’s an Olympian and a two-division world champion. It’s the only direction that I thought I could go to prove that I’m the best. He’s not an easy opponent. He’s very technical. He has very good defense. But I always find a way to win and Saturday night is not going to be any different. I’m going to find a way to beat him.”
Perhaps no fighter over the last decade has been avoided quite like Andrade. A highly-touted amateur coming out of the Olympics, he seemed headed toward massive success as a professional. However, due to issues with promoters over money and long periods of inactivity, the dynamic southpaw is now 35 and facing the best opponent of his career in Benavidez.
Andrade is a fighter who has kept himself in shape during his time outside the ring and represents a stylistic challenge. Although his resume doesn’t feature any elite opponents, his skillset inside the ring has consistently displayed a highly skilled fighter with pound-for-pound potential. In the last leg of his career, Andrade is in a make-or-break situation against Benavidez.
“I’ve waited my whole career for this,” Andrade stated at a media workout. “With what we both have inside of us, it’s gonna make it a great fight. This is the best fighting the best. It’s a great moment. The timing couldn’t be any better. It’s the fight that makes all the sense in the world right now.”
David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade prediction
Benavidez in the ring can be compared to an avalanche. The deeper into the fight, the more he can overwhelm his opponents with his deceptively fast hands and volume. Still in his mid-20s due to his size, Benavidez could fight as high as cruiserweight. Unfortunately for Andrade, the most important fight of his career isn’t taking place in his prime. Unless Andrade can completely confound Benavidez, the younger and bigger fighter should be able to get a late-round stoppage or a unanimous decision based on him taking over in the second half of the fight.
David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade live stream
The David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade PPV event will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV on November 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will also stream live on PPV.com, which can be ordered directly from their website.
Fansided MMA does not condone any form of illegal streaming and urges fans to purchase the PPV legally to view the event in the highest quality.