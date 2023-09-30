How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo free online
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo meet on Saturday, September 30 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is how to watch the event free.
The world of boxing takes center stage this weekend with a major fight night. On September 30, Las Vegas hosts a super fight as Canelo Alvarez defends his titles against Jermell Charlo.
Alvarez made his professional debut in October 2005, and has gone on to have over 60 fights. Alvarez has won 59 of his 61 fights, giving the champion a 96% win percentage over 18 years in the ring. He holds the undisputed super middleweight titles and will defend all the gold against Charlo.
Nicknamed 'Iron Man', Charlo is the undisputed light middleweight world champion. Charlo has 35 wins and 1 loss, with 19 of his victories coming by way of knockout. He now looks to add the super middleweight gold to the Charlo camp.
This is set to be an exciting night of boxing live from what many call the fight capital of the world. This will be a clash of two great boxers as Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo meet at the T-Mobile Arena.
- Main Event - Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
- Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin
- Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
- Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
- Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
- Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano
- Terrel Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
- Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores
- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James