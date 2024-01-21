Watch bizarre moment fighters and crowd hear wrong name for winner at UFC 297 (Video)
- The Sean Woodson vs. Charles Jourdain fight ended in confusion
- Both fighters heard Bruce Buffer read Charles Jourdain as the winner.
- Daniel Cormier had to clear up the confusion.
By Amy Kaplan
During the UFC 297 preliminary portion of the card a fight took place between Sean Woodson and Charles Jourdain. The fight went to the scorecards where Bruce Buffer called a split decision win for Woodson.
The only thing is, both fighters and the crowd thought he announced Jourdain as the winner.
Daniel Cormier entered the Octagon to interview Woodson who was walking out of the cage while Jourdain celebrated. It was Cormier who had to clear up the confusion and, needless to say, the Canadian crowd was not happy.
Watch the moment here.
MMA Twitter found the whole thing quite funny.
Woodson said he thought he won the fight but heard Jourdain's name too.