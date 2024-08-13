Watch absolutely brutal knockout to open Contender Series Season 8
By Amy Kaplan
The eighth season of Dana White's Contender Series started on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with one of the most brutal knockouts we've seen in the show's history. The flyweight fight between Lone'er Kavanagh and An Tuan Ho was up first and it took just over two minutes for Kavanagh to finish Ho with a scary knockout.
Ho hit the canvas head first and lay motionless on the mats for a few terrifying minutes before he was able to sit up and walk out of the Octagon on his own. Watch the knockout in the video below. At press time it's unclear if Kavanagh will get a contract for his win, but it's highly likely considering the brutal nature of the finish and UFC president Dana White's reaction from cageside.
Kavanagh is undefeated in his career, extending his record to 7-0 with the win at Contender Series. His most recent win came at Cage Warriors 169 in March where he defeated Shawn Marcos da Silva via unanimous decision.
Ho suffered the first loss of his career having gone 6-0 before his appearance at Contender Series. He was coming off a win over Miguel Sanson at LFA 176.
Fellow fighters and fans reacted to the brutal finish and the scary few moments afterward.