Warrant issued for Jake Shields following alleged attack of Mike Jackson (Video)
It looks like Jake Shields may have to answer to the law after attacking Mike Jackson.
By Amy Kaplan
In December, after months of back-and-forth on Twitter, Jake Shields and his friends allegedly jumped Mike Jackson while the pair were training at the UFC Performance Institute.
Shields shared a video of Jackson on the ground in the gym with the caption, "Finally ran into the b***h Mike Jackson. He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist a**."
Now it seems a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to MMA Fighting who obtained official police records.
It was Jackson who first revealed the warrant had been issued while he was promoting an upcoming fight.
“He’s a piece of s***. Jake Shields, I know somebody is going to tell you about this. You better be on your best behavior, you f****** coward. Because the man is looking [for you]," Jackson said on Oct. 14. “He has a warrant out for his arrest because he’s a coward piece of s***. So he’s on the run essentially. He’s ducking and dodging the cops because they want to get him. The [district attorney] wants to get his ass real good. So that’s going to happen.”
It appears Shields was summoned to court for the incident on Aug. 9, then failed to appear on Sept. 21, thus the warrant was issued.
Jackson says the fight was unprovoked.
“He’s pasting this narrative online that I’m scared of him and he whooped me,” Jackson said. “First of all, the dude attacked me from behind like the coward piece of s*** that he is. Fine. He said he wanted to fight. I gave him terms to fight. We agreed to the terms of the fight, and then he jumped me from behind."
Jackson was recovering from a broken jaw he'd suffered in his previous fight at the time of the incident.
Shields has not directly addressed the warrant on social media, but he has retweeted several posts about it and wrote, "Mike Jackson was a big advocate of defunding the police."
We will update this story when more information is obtained.