Wang Cong gets her bonus, Alex Pereira thinks Israel Adesanya was injured & a casino brawl
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Wang Cong gets her post-fight bonus afterall
On Saturday night, Wang Cong delivered one of the best knockouts of the year when she finished Victoria Leonardo in her UFC debut. But despite the moment, she was snubbed of a post-fight bonus. But after taking to Instagram, Dana White rectified the situation.
“Wake up and find out there is no POTN,” Cong wrote on Instagram. “Next fight you will see more spectacular finish @ufc. Don’t play with Joker again!” White saw her comments and replied back, “I was out of town and watch the fight @mystiqueboston on TV,” White replied on Instagram. “You looked AMAZING. I’m adding another PON bonus for u. Congrats u get 50k.” I'm glad to see that Cong got her recognition. She deserves it.
Alex Pereira thinks Israel Adesanya was injured, Izzy responds
Alex Pereira revealed that he thinks Israel Adesanya was injured during his fight with Dricus Du Plessis. “Maybe Adesanya had an injury, I don’t know. You could see he kicked very little…That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good…..he didn’t continue to do it..he is only throwing hands," he said.
Adesanya replied seemingly confirming Pereira's thoughts. "It’s weird how this guy knows me…it’s like we’ve spent hours studying eachother’s moves and fought multiple times or sumn’. I mean that," he wrote.
It's not uncommon for fighters to fight injured but it does seem like a silly mistake if that's the case. Adesanya was making a return and should have waited if he went into the fight injured.
Enjoy a good 'ole classic casino brawl
This is totally unrelated to MMA, at least no one in the video is a professional fighter but who doesn't love to watch a random fist fight? There's no fights this week outside of Contender Series so this might be the best we can get for a while.