Vinicius Oliveira is the DWCS Week 8 fighter to watch
Vinicius Oliveira brings a wealth of experience into Dana White Contender Series and looks to earn a UFC contract.
The Dana White Contender Series is seen as a pathway for unknown and up-and-coming fighters to break into the mainstream and earn a contract with the UFC. The show frequently features individuals with less than five professional fights on their ledger. But 18-3 Vinicius Oliveira is poised to take center stage during Week 8, and he brings a wealth of experience with him into the Octagon.
The 27-year-old Brazilian native has long competed on the regional scene throughout his home country and is stepping into the United States to fight for the first time. His professional career began in 2015 and since then he’s fought in organizations such as Future FC, and UAE Warriors where much of his latest action occurred. 16 of his 18 victories have come via stoppage, 14 by knockout and two submission wins. He’s riding a one-fight win streak but has put together long stretches of victories with his longest being 10 straight wins to open his career.
Victor Madrigal looks to take a UFC contract home
Oliveira will take on Mexican fighter, Victor Madrigal. He brings a 12-3 record into this fight and experience that has seen him compete in Combate, along with other companies. He’s riding a three-fight win streak that he started in 2022. His last fight was in April when he defeated Jose Alberto Quinonez via rear naked choke in the second round.
Oliveira and Madrigal will open the card, battling in the 135-pound division. The show is set for the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada with fight fans watching the action on ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET.