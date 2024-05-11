Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. live stream, watch free online
Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos will fight for the vacant IBF lightweight title on May 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The hype is sky-scraping for this match-up because a new champion will walk out of the ring regardless of who wins. While Lomachenko is coming off a controversial decision loss to Devin Haney, Kambosos bounced back from his loss to Haney by beating Maxi Hughes via decision.
The lightweight bout scheduled for this weekend will hopefully move the needle in the division. Although both Lomachenko and Kambosos have lost to Haney, the former fighter and many others believe that he won the Haney fight. On the flip side, Kambosos has two decisive decision losses against the same opponent to his name.
Lomachenko will walk into the ring as a major favorite, but not everyone is sleeping on Kambosos as he's bagged a few unexpected wins in his career and the only losses on his record are from Haney. Outside of that, he defeated Teófimo López for the WBO, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles and has won other titles across Australia. In his last fight, Kambosos got a close decision win against Hughes but it did not help his case a lot because many claim that the scorecards weren't accurate as Hughes should've gotten the nod.
Lomachenko, on the other hand, is a seasoned veteran with multiple defenses of the WBO featherweight title, the WBO junior lightweight title, and The WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. Lomachenko's last title win came against Richard Commey in Dec. 2021 when he won the fight for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Lightweight champion. Despite being the older fighter, he is a favorite because he arguably won the last fight against Haney and has more experience against high-level competition.
The RAC Arena in Perth can host over 15,000 people and it is safe to assume that they will definitely be cheering for Kambosos who was born and brought up in Sydney. Overall, it is easy to make out why Lomachenko vs Kambosos is one of the most anticipated boxing events this month.
How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. for free
The event will begin at 10 p.m. ET and Lomachenko and Kambosos are expected to walk out at 12 a.m. ET. The exact timings for the main event are, as usual, subject to change. Fans worldwide can watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos on ESPN+ and Sky Sports will broadcast the fight in the UK. DAZN will stream the card in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Indonesia, Hong Kong and India exclusively for subscribers. FanSided MMA doesn't endorse or promote unauthorized live streaming of events on paid platforms like Lomachenko vs Kambosos, but those who can't afford them or belong to regions without access can search for free options on community-based platforms like Discord and Reddit.