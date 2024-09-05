Valentina Shevchenko responds, Ronaldo Rodriguez clip & Jorge Masvidal coming back?
By Amy Kaplan
In this article, I break down the news from around the combat sports world and give you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below. Is there a news article, interview, or viral clip you want me to react to? Tweet me at @photoamy33 and I might include it in the next installment.
Valentina Shevchenko responds to Alexa Grasso's trilogy thoughts
During a pre-fight interview recently, Alexa Grasso said she thinks Valentina Shevchenko "waits too much" and needs to be more aggressive in their trilogy fight next week. Shevchenko has responded to those comments in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “So she is planning to secure her victory, she is not planning to go forward? This is what she said?” Shevchenko said laughin. “So she’s going to be on her side of the octagon expecting me to be on my side? That’s hilarious. Oh my God.”
Maybe it's just me but I don't think Shevchenko understood what Grasso was saying. I understood the comments to mean she wants Shevchenko to come forward more which is the exact opposite of what Shevchenko seems to think she said. Am I understanding this wrong? Please explain it to me like I'm 5.
Ronaldo Rodriguez open workout clip
On Wednesday the UFC hosted an open workout for several of the fighters competing at UFC 306 and Ronaldo Rodriguez was one of them. I was able to film all six attendees (including Alexa Grasso, Diego Lopes and Raul Rosas Jr.).
Rodriguez stole the show and it wasn't even close. He was the only one to really show off his speed and tecnique, plus he was having fun talking to us and dancing between sessions. I have to be honest, I don't remember his debut but after this open workout, I've got an eye on him.
Jorge Masvidal says he's in talks with the UFC again
Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal says he's been in talks with the UFC to return “I’ve been talking to my boy Hunter [Campbell],” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “Finding out, he’s like, ‘Let me check this date, see if this dude wants the heat, let me see if that guy wants to get beat up.’ First, we’ll lock in the date. Lock in that date and then we’ll find the body.”