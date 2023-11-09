Updated PFL Finals fight card released after fight shake-up
There's a big shake-up on the main card of the PFL Finals.
By Amy Kaplan
The 2023 PFL Finals are just a few weeks away, and a short-notice fight has been made due to a fighter pulling out.
According to a press release from PFL, former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison will now fight former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd at 150 pounds. Harrison was originally slated to fight Julia Budd but, according to PFL, "refused to fulfill her contractual obligation." Ladd was already slated as the alternate for the fight, so she's been training, the promotion said.
The update card is as follows.
2023 PFL Finals fight card (UPDATED)
MAIN CARD | PPV ESPN+ |
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard - PFL lightweight championship
- Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira- PFL heavyweight championship
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - PFL women’s featherweight championship
- Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov - PFL welterweight championship
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo - PFL featherweight championship
- Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - PFL light heavyweight championship
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ |
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez - Amateur
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
The PFL Finals takes place on Friday, Nov. 24 in Washington D.C.