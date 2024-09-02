UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Robert Smith
The UFC is heading back to the UFC APEX for UFC Vegas 97 for a main event between welterweights Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. Both fighters are in the top 10 of the welterweight division and are looking to work their way into the title picture at 170 pounds. Burns is currently riding a two-loss streak against Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Whereas Brady is coming off a win in his last outing against Kelvin Gastelum. The rest of the card features, The Ultimate Fighter debutants, the return of fan favourites, and division staples.
The main event could have some serious future title implications, Burns is a former title challenger who is known for his heavy hands and ridiculous jiu-jitsu ability. Even with his two-loss streak, he is still one of the most respected names in the division. A win against Brady shows that he still belongs at the top and that he could work his way back to another title shot.
Brady is the younger and fresher fighter out of the two fighters. Brady was undefeated with a record of 15-0 until he lost to current champion Muhammad at UFC 280. This loss halted the Brady hype train, but he managed to rebound brilliantly finishing UFC veteran Gastelum via third-round kimura at UFC Austin.
UFC Vegas 97 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
- Gilbert Burns (22-7-0) vs. Sean Brady (16-1-0)
- Jéssica Andrade (26-12-0) vs. Natália Silva (17-5-1)
- Kyle Nelson (16-5-1) vs. Steve Garcia (16-5-0)
- Matt Schnell (16-8-0) vs. Alessandro Costa (14-4-0)
- Trevor Peek (9-2-0) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (7-1-0)
- Rongzhu (25-5-0) vs. Chris Padilla (14-6-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 4 p.m. ET
- Ovince St. Preux (27-17-0) vs. Ryan Spann (21-10-0)
- Isaac Dulgarian (6-1-0) vs. Brendon Marotte (8-2-0)
- André Lima (9-0-0) vs. Felipe dos Santos (8-1-0)
- Gabriel Santos (10-2-0) vs. Yizha (25-4-0)
- Jaqueline Amorim (8-1-0) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5-0)
- Andre Petroski (11-3-0) vs. Dylan Budka (7-3-0)
- Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2-0) vs. Nathan Fletcher (8-1-0)
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady betting odds
The betting odds for the entire card can be found on the DraftKings website however, we will cover the odds for the main event here. At the time this article was written the No. 9 contender Brady was the favourite with -185 odds, with Burns sitting as the underdog with +154 odds. The No. 9 contender is most likely the favorite as he is the younger fighter by six years. Burns is also currently on a two-fight skid, whereas Brady is still an upcoming prospect in the division. If you look at both fighter's records Burns holds some very impressive wins against Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson. Brady's notable wins are Kelvin Gastelum and Michael Chiesa. Burns has fought the tougher competition in his career but with this age combined with his loss streak, it is not surprising that Brady is the favorite in this matchup. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.