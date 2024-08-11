UFC Vegas 95 bonuses, Why Merab Dvalishvili is 'very pissed off' & Jean Silva's new tattoo
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports worldand giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
UFC Vegas 95 bonus winners revealed
UFC Vegas 95 wasn't the best card in UFC history but there were several fighters who earned bonuses for their appearances on the card.
- Performance of the Night: Youssef Zalal
- Performance of the Night: Toshiomi Kazama
- Performance of the Night: Serghei Spivac
I think the bonuses went to the right people as each had unique moments of excitement. I'm extra happy for Zalal who said if he gets a bonus he plans to take money to Morocco and bring envelops of cash to his family. That's the kind of person you like to see get blessed.
Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's so pissed at Sean O'Malley's coach
Merab Dvalishvili went in hard on Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch. “I have a problem with his coach, Tim,” Dvalishvili said. “He was very disrespectful to me and he was doing stupid [stuff] and not respectful [things]. Any real coach should never do that, whatever he was doing. Try do the same thing in basketball or let’s try to do the same thing in a football game. They will give you a disqualification. Only the UFC can you get out of this. Coach your guy, coach your fighter. Don’t be disrespectful to the opponent. What kind of people does this? Only a snake person does this.
I can understand where the hate is stemming from. A video leaked after the Aljamain Sterling loss that showed Welch mimicing Sterling's coach to try to trick him into something and it worked. Sterling lost to O'Malley and lost his title. Sterling is Dvalishvili's best friend so it's no wonder he is holding anger. Plus, Dvalishvili is smart and is upping the drama and excitement for his fight.
Jean Silva just got an epic new tattoo
Jean Silva has gotten a huge new tattoo on the back of his head inspired by a video game character Agent 47, aka Hitman, according to MMA Mania.
I'm going to defer to them on this as I have no clue about video games but I do know that Silva is a charecter. This tattoo is not everyone's cup of tea but it's so on brand for Silva.