UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez results
Check back throughout the night for all the results from UFC Vegas 91.
After an epic milestone event at UFC 300, the organization will come back down to earth and feature a flyweight contender fight in the fight capital of the world. UFC Vegas 91 will return to the UFC APEX and pit the No. 5-ranked flyweight Matheus Nicolau against former title contender Alex Perez in its main event.
Nicolau joined the promotion in 2015, making his debut at UFC Fight Night 77, and would go 3-1 before being released. The release stemmed from the announcement that the UFC flyweight division would be terminated, though that never came to fruition. After two wins, Nicolau re-joined the UFC and has been 4-1 since, beating the likes of fellow contender Manel Kape and veterans Tim Elliott and Matt Schnell. Nicolau's last fight occurred a year ago when he lost to Brandon Royval at UFC Kansas City.
Nicolau was originally scheduled to rematch Kape, but an injury forced Kape out and in stepped Perez. Perez is a Dana White's Contender Series winner who started his UFC tenure 7-1 before dropping three straight, including a title fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Perez's most recent bout was just over a month ago, a loss to rising contender Muhammad Mokaev at UFC Vegas 87.
The co-main event will feature another DWCS alum and former LFA light heavyweight champion Ryan Spann, who has lost two straight. Spann is coming off a loss to Anthony Smith at UFC Singapore. Spann will face Smith's doppelganger Bogdan Guskov, who is looking to crack the rankings. Guskov is coming off a win against Zac Pauga at UFC Vegas 86.
The main card will also feature a women's flyweight matchup between Ariane Lipski and Karine Silva. Lipski will be looking for her fourth straight after starting her UFC run 3-5. Lipski is coming off a win against Casey O'Neill at UFC 296. Silva is a fighter to watch in the division as she is on an eight-fight win streak, most recently defeating Maryna Moroz at UFC 292.
The main card is rounded out by the debut of kickboxer Jhonata Diniz, who is undefeated at 6-0 with six knockouts all coming in the first round. Diniz will face Austen Lane, a fellow DWCS winner. Also, veteran Tim Means will make his 29th walk to the octagon against Uros Medic.
The preliminary card is headlined by bantamweights Rani Yahya and Victor Henry. Yayha is coming off a loss to Montel Jackson at UFC Vegas 71 as Henry's last bout was ruled a no-contest at UFC 294.
Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alex Perez defeated Matheus Nicolau via KO (right hook) – Round 2, 2:16
Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bogdan Guskov defeated Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:16
Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Karine Silva defeated Ariane da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jhonata Diniz defeated Austen Lane via KO (punch) – Round 2, 2:12
Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama
OFFICIAL RESULTS: David Onama defeated Jonathan Pearce via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Tim Means vs. Uros Medic
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Uros Medic defeated Tim Means via TKO (uppercut) – Round 1, 2:09
Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Victor Henry defeated Rani Yahya via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Austin Hubbard defeated Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Don'Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Don’Tale Mayes defeated Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ketlen Souza defeated Marnic Mann via unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chris Padilla defeated James Llontop via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:33
Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ivana Petrovic defeated Na Liang via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 1:29
Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Hayisaer Maheshate defeated Gabriel Benitez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)