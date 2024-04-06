Fansided MMA
FanSided

UFC Vegas 90 results [UPDATED LIVE]

Follow along live for all you results, highlights and news from UFC Vegas 90.

By Richard Ferraina

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis / UFC
facebooktwitterreddit

The UFC is back in Las Vegas with a middleweight rematch between hopeful contender Brendan Allen and old foe Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90. Allen is on a six-fight win streak and 11-2 since joining the UFC after a run in the LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) where he became middleweight champion. Curtis is 1-1 and 1 no contest in his last three, most recently beating Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

Curtis is looking to best Allen for a second time after the two met at UFC Vegas 44 just over two years ago. Since that win, Curtis is 3-2 (1) while Allen would wind up going on his winning streak. Allen was originally scheduled to face former title challenger Marvin Vettori, but Vettori was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The co-main event features featherweights, Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson. Hernandez is looking to get back in the win column while Jackson is looking to avoid his third straight loss. Hernandez missed weight for the bout. The rest of the main card is rounded out by the UFC debut of Johnny Walker's brother, Valter Walker. Walker is undefeated at 11-0 and faces DWCS alum Lukasz Brzeski. Brzeski is 0-3 in the UFC and winless in his last four.

The preliminary card is headlined by veteran welterweights Court McGee and Alex Morono. McGee is on a two-fight losing streak while Morono is coming off a loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80. Former champion Germaine de Randamie returns for the first time since UFC Fight Island 4 over three years ago. De Randamie will face Norma Dumont who is on a three-fight win streak after beating Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 77. The prelims are rounded out by the debuts of Pedro Falcao, who is stepping in on very short notice against DWCS winner Victor Hugo and DWCS winners Dylan Budka and Cesar Almeida.

UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis results (UPDATED)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Brendan Allen defeated Chris Curtis via split decision

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Damon Jackson defeated Alexander Hernandez via split decision

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chepe Mariscal defeated Morgan Charriere via split decision

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ignacio Bahamondes defeated Christos Giagos via TKO, Round 1 - 3:34

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charlie Campbell defeated Trevor Peek via unanimous decision

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alex Morono defeateated Court McGee via unanimous decision

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Lukasz Brzeski defeated Valter Walker via unanimous decision

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Norma Dumont defeated Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision

Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Pedro Falcao defeated Victor Hugo via unanimous decision

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jean Matsumoto defeated Dan Argueta via submission (guillotine), Round 2 - 4:59

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cesar Almeida defeated Dylan Budka via TKO, Round 2, 2:13

Melissa Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nora Cornolle defeated Melissa Mullins via TKO, Round 2, 3:06

feed

A detailed timeline of every UFC champion since 2000. dark. Next. A detailed timeline of every UFC champion since 2000

HOME/UFC