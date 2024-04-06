UFC Vegas 90 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Follow along live for all you results, highlights and news from UFC Vegas 90.
The UFC is back in Las Vegas with a middleweight rematch between hopeful contender Brendan Allen and old foe Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90. Allen is on a six-fight win streak and 11-2 since joining the UFC after a run in the LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) where he became middleweight champion. Curtis is 1-1 and 1 no contest in his last three, most recently beating Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.
Curtis is looking to best Allen for a second time after the two met at UFC Vegas 44 just over two years ago. Since that win, Curtis is 3-2 (1) while Allen would wind up going on his winning streak. Allen was originally scheduled to face former title challenger Marvin Vettori, but Vettori was forced to withdraw due to injury.
The co-main event features featherweights, Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson. Hernandez is looking to get back in the win column while Jackson is looking to avoid his third straight loss. Hernandez missed weight for the bout. The rest of the main card is rounded out by the UFC debut of Johnny Walker's brother, Valter Walker. Walker is undefeated at 11-0 and faces DWCS alum Lukasz Brzeski. Brzeski is 0-3 in the UFC and winless in his last four.
The preliminary card is headlined by veteran welterweights Court McGee and Alex Morono. McGee is on a two-fight losing streak while Morono is coming off a loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80. Former champion Germaine de Randamie returns for the first time since UFC Fight Island 4 over three years ago. De Randamie will face Norma Dumont who is on a three-fight win streak after beating Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 77. The prelims are rounded out by the debuts of Pedro Falcao, who is stepping in on very short notice against DWCS winner Victor Hugo and DWCS winners Dylan Budka and Cesar Almeida.
UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis results (UPDATED)
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Brendan Allen defeated Chris Curtis via split decision
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Damon Jackson defeated Alexander Hernandez via split decision
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chepe Mariscal defeated Morgan Charriere via split decision
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ignacio Bahamondes defeated Christos Giagos via TKO, Round 1 - 3:34
Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charlie Campbell defeated Trevor Peek via unanimous decision
Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alex Morono defeateated Court McGee via unanimous decision
Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Lukasz Brzeski defeated Valter Walker via unanimous decision
Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Norma Dumont defeated Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision
Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Pedro Falcao defeated Victor Hugo via unanimous decision
Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jean Matsumoto defeated Dan Argueta via submission (guillotine), Round 2 - 4:59
Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cesar Almeida defeated Dylan Budka via TKO, Round 2, 2:13
Melissa Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nora Cornolle defeated Melissa Mullins via TKO, Round 2, 3:06