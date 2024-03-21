UFC Vegas 89 predictions & odds
We broke down every fight, including odds from the UFC Vegas 89 fight card starring Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas (-225)
Amanda Ribas (+185) vs. Rose Namajunas (-225)
Fans are treated to a flyweight main event sure to be a masterclass in technical MMA brilliance when Ribas (12-4) headlines her first UFC card against the former strawweight champion Namajunas (12-6). Ribas sits on the No. 9 ranking, and Namajunas is still waiting for a number next to her name in this new weight class.
Ribas is a BJJ and judo black belt. She is talented at landing hip throws and securing dominant positions on the ground. Ribas secured her last win with a wild spinning back-kick knockout over Luana Pinheiro. This result was an outlier for Ribas as she's not normally known for finishing opponents with strikes. Ribas is most dangerous when working her submission game.
To beat Namajunas, Ribas must get comfortable forcing her opponent into clinch situations where she could utilize her advanced judo acumen. From there, she can assert top pressure and threaten submissions. Ribas has been knocked out three times in her career and struggled against power strikers like Maycee Barber or Marina Rodriguez. Namajunas is as clean and technical as they come, so it's not in RIbas's best interest to keep things standing.
Namajunas had a stellar run at strawweight before losing her title to Carla Esparza. She moved to flyweight and lost a close decision to Manon Fiorot in 2023. These results don't diminish Namajunas one bit, and she's still one of today's top fighters. Her work with coaches like Trevor Wittman has solidified her boxing, making her a dangerous opponent on the feet for anyone in the division. She has knockout ability and can turn the tides of a fight at a moment's notice.
Beating Ribas comes down to keeping the fight standing. Namajunas can pressure, pick shots, and gradually make things uncomfortable for Ribas while striking. Namajunas is an experienced grappler and can likely defend herself on the ground. This likely isn't her path to victory, but she can almost certainly thwart submissions and dictate where the fight happens.
Prediction: Namajunas by decision