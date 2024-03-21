UFC Vegas 89 predictions & odds
We broke down every fight, including odds from the UFC Vegas 89 fight card starring Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas (-225)
Miles Johns (-155) vs. Cody Gibson (+130)
Bantamweights square off when Miles Johns (13-2) fights Cody Gibson (19-9). Johns also represents Fortis MMA. He won his last fight against Vince Morales and even beat former ranked bantamweight Adrian Yanez when they fought under the LFA banner. The 29-year-old has been with the UFC since 2019 and is 4-2 with the promotion. He must use his power to overcome a height and reach deficit, standing at only 5 feet 7 inches tall and swinging a 68-inch reach compared to Gibson at 5 feet 10 inches tall and with a 71-inch reach.
Gibson is 36-years-old and beating Johns is imperative to him staying on the UFC roster. Gibson has competed on and off for the UFC since making his 2014 debut against Aljamain Sterling, compiling a 1-4 record on those occasions. He most recently lost the TUF 31 finale to Brad Katona at UFC 292. He has 11 career finishes and loads of high-level experience. He's durable, having never been knocked out. He must pick Johns apart from range if he hopes to win. Johns is built similarly to Katona, so Gibson must learn from this defeat and keep smaller bantamweights on the outside.
Prediction: Johns by decision
Ricardo Ramos (-175) vs. Julian Erosa (+145)
Featherweights clash when Ricardo Ramos (16-5) meets Julian Erosa (28-11) in a bout sure to be fun for however long it lasts. Ramos is 28 years old and has a strong corner courtesy of training with Team Alpha Male. He has 11 finish victories with seven submissions. He engages in grappling competitions on the side and is skilled in that department. Ramos got sloppy in his last fight with Charles Jourdain and dropped a first-round submission. Erosa is the last man any featherweight should be careless with.
Erosa trains out of Xtreme Couture, an excellent camp in its own right. The 34-year-old has 23 career finishes and is known for ending fights in the distance, win or lose. He stands 6 feet 1 inches tall compared to Ramos at 5 feet 9 inches. Erosa also has a two-and-a-half-inch reach advantage due to his 74.5-inch wingspan. Unfortunately, his biggest weakness is that he gets hit way too hard in fights and can't withstand the damage. He's coming off two bad knockout losses to Alex Caceres and Fernando Padilla, respectively.
Prediction: Ramos by round-two knockout