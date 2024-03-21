UFC Vegas 89 predictions & odds
We broke down every fight, including odds from the UFC Vegas 89 fight card starring Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas (-225)
Igor Severino (+150) vs. Andre Lima (-180)
Debuting flyweights give fans a taste of the division's future when two undefeated DWCS contract earners, Igor Severino (8-0) and Andre Lima (7-0) battle it out. Severino will be one of the youngest fighters on the roster at 20 years old. He trains out of Chute Boxe Academy in Brazil. He has finished all of his fights with four submissions and four knockouts. He swings wild with heavy power and has a 69.5-inch reach giving him a two-inch advantage over Lima.
Lima is five years older. He is an experienced kickboxer with five professional MMA knockouts so far. He is clean and technical on his feet and has fought in organizations like the LFA. He must dictate the fight's pace, counter Severino, and gradually stifle the younger man's energetic stand-up.
Prediction: Lima by second-round knockout
Montserrat Rendon (+180) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (-218)
Montserrat Rendon (6-0) welcomes bantamweight debutante Daria Zheleznyakova (8-1) to the Octagon in the evening's third battle. Rendon relies on her grappling to accumulate control time. Her major strength is her ability to wrestle and drown opponents on the ground. She doesn't have any finish victories but has UFC experience and fought in Invicta. Rendon has also competed in Combat Jiu-Jitsu, so she is good at mixing strikes with submission attempts. Rendon is seven years older than Zheleznyakova at 35 years of age.
Zheleznyakova is the opposite sort of fighter. She relies on educated striking and has already stacked five knockout victories in her pro career. She's an imposing bantamweight, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has a one-inch height advantage. She's fought in top regional organizations like Ares FC. Fending takedowns and landing power shots should be Zheleznyakova's game plan. She has no submission victories, so she must play to her strength and keep the fight standing against the grappler Rendon.
Prediction: Zheleznyakova by round-one knockout
Jarno Errens (+145) vs. Steven Nguyen (-175)
Featherweights are next when Jarno Errens (13-5-1) welcomes another new fighter to the roster, Steven Nguyen (9-1). Errens has had no luck in the UFC, dropping two straight decisions with the promotion. The 29-year-old does have potential and can put people away; he has finished eight opponents. He's built almost the same as Nguyen- both fighters are 5 feet 11 inches tall and have a 73-inch reach.
Nguyen is the evening's second Fortis MMA fighter to hit the Octagon. The three-time DWCS veteran is on a three-fight win streak. He's won two straight bouts in the UFC APEX already before officially debuting with the promotion. The 30-year-old has seven career finishes with three submissions and four knockouts. He's well-rounded and far more experienced than his professional record indicates. Nguyen was also 5-0 as an amateur.
Prediction: Nguyen by decision