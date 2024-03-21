UFC Vegas 89 predictions & odds
We broke down every fight, including odds from the UFC Vegas 89 fight card starring Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas (-225)
UFC Vegas 89 takes place on March 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namujunas looks to get back on track with a win over the No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas in the main event.
The 13-fight card features a litany of rising stars all paired off in exciting battles sure to cause waves in their respective divisions. The Ultimate Fighter winner Mohammed Usman, former main eventer Edmen Shahbazyan, Dana White's Contender Series veteran Payton Talbott, and heavy hitter Justin Tafa are all set to compete on a night that has the potential to be electric.
DraftKings oddsmakers rate many of the evening's contests quite even. This indicates the fans may be in for a night of technical martial arts displays between relatively well-matched athletes. Predicting the outcomes of matches that seem so close can be tricky, but examining each competitor's recent history, ability, and attributes could provide valued insight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Mohammed Usman (+120) vs. Mick Parkin (-142)
Promising heavyweights Usman (10-2) and Mick Parkin (8-0) kick things off. Usman was TUF season 30 champion. His one-punch knockout of Zac Pauga in the finals demonstrated his power. Usman has strong cardio, a quality gym behind him in Fortis MMA, and intimidating natural athleticism.
Parkin is six years younger than Usman at 28 years old. The DWCS contract winner is also two inches taller, standing at 6 feet 4 inches. He must use his BJJ acumen to keep Usman hesitant to overcommit on his strikes. Both of Usman's losses are by submission, so getting the fight to the ground is one of Parkin's paths to victory.
Prediction: Usman by decision